Hezbollah Leader Tells Supporters to Calm Down as Tensions Soar

(@imziishan)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The leader of the Lebanese Shiite movement, Hezbollah, urged supporters and fellow Shiite factions on Friday to cool down to prevent the months-long crisis from descending into chaos.

Hundreds of Shiites from Hezbollah and the Home Movement have been attacking anti-government protesters across the country, using rocks and incendiary bombs to break through police cordons.

"I call on Hezbollah and the Home Movement to calm down, be patient and responsible and do nothing that might cause an escalation," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address.

Nationwide protests that sparked off in October over the government's inability to rein in an economic crisis almost ago forced it to quit. But the Sunni Muslim community said they wanted caretaker Saad Hariri to reprise his role as prime minister. The designation is expected on Monday.