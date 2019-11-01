UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Leader Urges Next Lebanese Government To Listen To Protesters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Hezbollah Leader Urges Next Lebanese Government to Listen to Protesters

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The leader of the Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said the new government that is being formed in Lebanon should listen to the will of the people in order to succeed.

The Lebanese government resigned this week after 13 days of protests over economic hardships. Saad Hariri has been asked to continue as caretaker prime minister until the new government is formed.

"I keep suggesting that the new government gather videos of what people [on the street] said ... The new government's priority should be winning back people's trust," Nasrallah said in a televised address.

He warned that the next government did not have time to pore over new laws and amendments, and would need to act swiftly to save the country's crumbling economy.

"The country is almost out of time, financially and economically. People are losing patience. If the new government does not make haste it will never save the country," he stressed.

Nasrallah distanced himself from decisions made by the previous administration, which fell after protesters rejected a reform package proposed by Hariri last week. He said his party was well-liked and had military support.

