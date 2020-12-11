Hezbollah-Linked Killer of Ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Sentenced to 5 Life Terms

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The UN-endorsed Special Tribunal for Lebanon has sentenced in absentia Salim Ayyash, a Hezbollah member convicted of murdering former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, to five life imprisonment terms, according to the court.

Earlier in August, the special tribunal in The Hague exonerated three main suspects: Hussein Hassan Oneissi, Hassan Habib Merhi, and Assad Hassan Sabra. At the same time, the tribunal declared Salim Jamil Ayyash guilty on all counts.

"The court ruled the capital punishment - life imprisonment on all five charges.

The decision must be executed simultaneously," the judge said, as cited by the Lebanese national agency NNA.

Hariri was killed by a suicide truck bomb in Beirut on February 14, 2005. The UN Security Council established a special tribunal in 2007 to investigate the attack that, apart from Hariri, killed 22 and injured 226.

In 2010, the Names of the main suspects emerged. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah refused to cooperate with the international justice and hand over the suspects, claiming that the tribunal's goal was to besmirch the movement and provoked a sectarian conflict in Lebanon.