Hezbollah Movement Reduced Presence In Syria To Needed Numbers - Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has reduced the number of its members fighting in Syria to the number that is currently needed, the movement's secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, said.

"We are currently present at every location we have been based in Syria. But we have reduced our numbers to the number [of members] that is currently necessary," Nasrallah said, as quoted by Al-Manar broadcaster, on Friday.

Fighting in Syria has recently reduced as pro-government forces have regained control over the major part of the country's territory.

The Hezbollah forces have been supporting the Syrian government in its fight against terrorism amid the ongoing crisis. However, some countries, including Israel, have been opposing Hezbollah's presence, claiming the group was propped by Iran, one of Israel's main adversaries in the region.

Damascus, in its turn, noted that both Hezbollah and Iran, as well as Russia, were operating in Syria at the request of the country's authorities.

