Hezbollah Names Deputy Head Naim Qassem To Succeed Slain Leader
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah movement announced Tuesday it has chosen deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed Hasan Nasrallah as leader after his death in an Israeli strike on south Beirut last month.
"Hezbollah's (governing) Shura Council agreed to elect...
Sheikh Naim Qassem as secretary general of Hezbollah," the group said in a statement, more than a month after Nasrallah's killing.
Hezbollah pledged to keep "the flame of resistance burning" until victory is achieved against Israel after all-out war erupted on September 23.
Qassem was elected by the five-member Shura Council, the group's main decision-making body, two days before Tuesday's announcement, a source close to Hezbollah said.
