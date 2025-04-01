Hezbollah official targeted in deadly Israeli strike on Beirut

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) An Israeli strike Tuesday killed three people, Lebanon said, as a source close to Hezbollah said one of the group's officials was targeted in the second such strike on south Beirut during a fragile four-month ceasefire.

The attack came without warning at around 3:30 am (0030 GMT) during the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday marking the end of the Ramadan fasting period.

It struck after Israel also raided Beirut's southern suburbs -- a bastion of support for Lebanon's Hezbollah group -- last Friday after issuing an evacuation warning.

Lebanon's health ministry said the latest strike killed three people and wounded seven others.

The top two floors of a multi-storey building were destroyed and debris covered the street, an AFP journalist reported from the scene.

Panicked residents poured out of their homes as rescue workers helped the wounded.