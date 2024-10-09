Hezbollah says 'clashes' with Israel troops in south Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Hezbollah said it was fighting Israeli troops in a border area in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, as Israel intensifies its ground offensive against the group.

The Lebanese group fired rockets and artillery shells "as Israeli troops tried to advance in the Mays al-Jabal area from several directions", it said.

"Clashes are ongoing."

Hezbollah said earlier on Wednesday its fighters had repelled two Israeli army attempts to infiltrate Lebanese territory near other frontier villages.