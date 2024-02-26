Hezbollah Says Downed Israeli Drone In South Lebanon
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Hezbollah group said it shot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon on Monday, nearly five months into near-daily cross-border clashes sparked by the Gaza war.
Hezbollah's "air defence unit shot down... a large Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile" in south Lebanon, the group said in a statement.
It added that its "fighters' eyes will remain vigilant and will keep shooting down enemy aircraft and preventing them from achieving their aggressive goals".
The Israeli army later confirmed one of its drones had been downed in Lebanon.
A missile "was fired toward an Israeli Air Force UAV operating in Lebanon.... A short while after, an additional missile launch toward the UAV was identified and the UAV fell inside Lebanese territory," Israel's army said.
Since October 8, Hezbollah and its arch-foe Israel have been exchanging fire but strikes have been largely contained to the border area -- although Israel has struck elsewhere in Lebanon, including in Beirut.
At least 278 people have been killed on the Lebanese side since fighting erupted, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including 44 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
Recent Stories
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
More Stories From World
-
Denmark closes Nord Stream sabotage probe: police6 minutes ago
-
Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN16 minutes ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia: employer36 minutes ago
-
Paris holds its breath for Olympic swimming events in murky Seine46 minutes ago
-
Australian pilot kidnapped in Papua New Guinea highlands1 hour ago
-
Technicians, Australian pilot kidnapped in Papua New Guinea freed1 hour ago
-
Japan's Premier League winner Okazaki to retire at end of season2 hours ago
-
Messi grabs late leveller for Miami at Galaxy2 hours ago
-
Hungarian parliament to vote on Swedish NATO bid2 hours ago
-
Australian pilot kidnapped in Papua New Guinea highlands2 hours ago
-
Japan to mandate companies to set paternity leave targets2 hours ago
-
Once a 'nobody', Jokowi's son set to become Indonesia's VP2 hours ago