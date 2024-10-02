Open Menu

Hezbollah Says Fighting Off Israeli Incursions In South Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Lebanese group Hezbollah said it was fighting off Israeli troops trying to infiltrate Lebanese territory Wednesday, destroying three Israeli tanks as they advanced towards a border village

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Lebanese group Hezbollah said it was fighting off Israeli troops trying to infiltrate Lebanese territory Wednesday, destroying three Israeli tanks as they advanced towards a border village.

The group said it "destroyed three Merkava tanks with rockets as they advanced towards the village of Maroun al-Ras".

It was the latest in a series of attacks during the day.

Earlier Hezbollah said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had "infiltrated" Maroun al-Ras.

Further west along the border, it said it targeted an Israeli unit with an explosive device as it was trying to "sneak around the village of Yaroun".

Further east, Hezbollah said it fired machine guns and rockets at an Israeli unit that had "entered a home on the outskirts of the village of Kfar Kila".

It also said it fired rockets at an Israeli helicopter flying over the community of Beit Hillel across the border, "forcing it to immediately turn back".

Earlier, it said it had forced Israeli soldiers to withdraw after they attempted to infiltrate the border village of Adaysseh.

The Israeli military announced the deaths of eight soldiers, its first combat losses since launching cross-border raids early on Tuesday.

The Lebanese army said an Israeli drone attacked one of its units deployed in the south, wounding a soldier.

More Stories From World