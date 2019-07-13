Hezbollah says Iran able to bombard Israel if war started

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ):The head of Lebanon's Tehran-backed Hezbollah said Friday that US ally Israel would not be "neutral" if a war broke out between the United States and Iran.

And "Iran is able to bombard Israel with ferocity and force," Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview broadcast on Hezbollah's Al-Manar television.

His remarks came after weeks of increasing tensions between the United States and Iran as US President Donald Trump steps up his war of words with the Islamic Republic.

"When the Americans understand that this war could wipe out Israel, they will reconsider," Nasrallah said.

"Our collective responsibility in the region is to work towards preventing an American war on Iran," he said.

He said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had no interest in a conflict erupting.