Open Menu

Hezbollah Says Israel Strike Kills Two Affiliated Medics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

Hezbollah said an Israeli strike killed two affiliated medics in south Lebanon on Thursday in what it called a "blatant attack" on the first aid clinic where they worked

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Hezbollah said an Israeli strike killed two affiliated medics in south Lebanon on Thursday in what it called a "blatant attack" on the first aid clinic where they worked.

"The Israeli enemy recently targeted a civil defence centre affiliated with the Islamic Health Committee in the town of Hanin, killing two martyrs," the group said in a statement.

"What happened is a blatant attack on a centre serving Lebanese citizens, providing relief and treating those wounded and injured in the ongoing Israeli aggression."

The Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee said two of its staff had been killed by Israeli fire.

Hezbollah said it had launched "dozens of rockets" on the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona "in response".

Lebanon's health ministry condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" saying that it "directly targeted the Islamic Health Committee centre" and also hit an ambulance.

The Israeli army said that it had struck Hezbollah targets, including "military sites, a military post and infrastructure," as well "a number of areas in Lebanese territory".

Later Thursday, a civil defence centre belonging to the Risala Scout association -- a group affiliated with the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement -- "was hit by a missile fired from an enemy warplane," Lebanon's state-run National news Agency reported.

The missile did not explode and emergency teams based in the centre "survived" the strike in the southern village of Khiam, NNA said.

On November 5, four Risala Scouts first responders were wounded when an Israeli strike hit two ambulances in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since the Israel-Palestinian war began on October 7.

More than three months of violence have killed 190 people in Lebanon, more than 140 of them Hezbollah fighters but over 20 of them civilians, including three journalists, according to an AFP tally.

In northern Israel, nine soldiers and at least four civilians have been killed, according to Israeli authorities.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Army Martyrs Shaheed Israel Lebanon October November Border Post From

Recent Stories

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

2 minutes ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

38 minutes ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

33 minutes ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

33 minutes ago
IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: ..

12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

33 minutes ago
 Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab live ..

Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab livestock sector: Ibrahim Hassan

33 minutes ago
 PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi ..

PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi Khan

33 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-cam ..

IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-camera trial in cipher case

33 minutes ago
 Secretary reviews progress on development projects ..

Secretary reviews progress on development projects in Balochistan

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World