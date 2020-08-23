UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Says Israeli Drone Downed After It Violated Lebanon's Airspace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:00 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The Hezbollah militant group says it has downed an Israeli drone on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

According to a Hezbollah statement obtained by Sputnik, the drone violated Lebanon's airspace near the southern village of Ayta ash Shab, located about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) northeast of the Israeli border.

The drone is now in the possession of Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shia Islamist group and political party said in its statement.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have been on the rise after Hezbollah announced that one of its members was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the south of Syria's capital Damascus in July. In response, Hezbollah issued an official warning of retaliation. Meanwhile Israel has boosted military presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.

At the start of this month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a drone was downed in the country's north, on the border with Lebanon.

