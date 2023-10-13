Open Menu

Hezbollah Says 'prepared' For Action Against Israel When Time Comes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Friday said it would be "fully prepared" to join its ally Hamas in the war against Israel when the time is right.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem spoke as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a seventh day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza into Israel on Saturday and killed more than 1,300 people.

Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,537 people.

"We, as Hezbollah, are contributing to the confrontation and will (continue) to contribute to it within our vision and plan," Qassem told a pro-Palestinian rally in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"We are fully prepared, and when the time comes for action, we will take it," he said.

The official, whose remarks coincided with a visit by Iran's foreign minister to Beirut, rebuffed calls for Hezbollah to stay out of the war.

