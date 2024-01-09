Hezbollah says targeted Israel base to avenge killings in Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Hezbollah said it targeted a command base in Israel Tuesday in retaliation for the killings of one of its commanders in Lebanon and the Hamas deputy leader.

The movement said it targeted the "enemy's northern command centre" in the city of Safed with several drones" as part of its response to the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri on January 2 and Hezbollah field commander Wissam Tawil on Monday.

The Israeli army confirmed that a "hostile aircraft" had come down at one of its bases in the north.

"No injuries or damage were reported," it added.