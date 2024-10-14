Hezbollah Says Targeted Israeli Naval Base After Deadly Drone Strike
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli naval base on Monday, a day after a drone strike killed four soldiers in the deadliest attack on Israel since the war in Lebanon began.
The group said its fighters launched rockets at a naval base near Haifa in northern Israel, calling it a tribute to its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
The Israeli military said on Monday it had intercepted another launch aimed at a training camp at Binyamina, also near Haifa, a day after four soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike.
On Monday, Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi visited the Golani Brigade's training camp in Binyamina, and told soldiers: "We are at war, and an attack on a training base on the home front is difficult and the results are painful."
Israeli volunteer rescue service United Hatzalah said its teams in Binyamina assisted more than 60 people with mild to critical injuries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
England captain Stokes back from injury for second Pakistan Test31 minutes ago
-
EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers1 hour ago
-
SpaceX's Starship rocket completes 5th test flight, returning booster on land2 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands Region -- GFZ2 hours ago
-
Tech breakthroughs bring record high shale oil production in China2 hours ago
-
Mainland aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in "Joint Sword-2024B" drills2 hours ago
-
Three dead due to rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Role of government, poverty research tipped for economics Nobel2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday2 hours ago
-
Guterres slams Israeli attacks on UN position in Lebanon; may constitute 'war crime'2 hours ago
-
China unveils measures to boost financing for businesses2 hours ago
-
5,000-year-old king's tomb discovered in central China2 hours ago