Hezbollah Says Targeted Israeli Naval Base After Deadly Drone Strike

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli naval base on Monday, a day after a drone strike killed four soldiers in the deadliest attack on Israel since the war in Lebanon began.

The group said its fighters launched rockets at a naval base near Haifa in northern Israel, calling it a tribute to its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli military said on Monday it had intercepted another launch aimed at a training camp at Binyamina, also near Haifa, a day after four soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike.

On Monday, Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi visited the Golani Brigade's training camp in Binyamina, and told soldiers: "We are at war, and an attack on a training base on the home front is difficult and the results are painful."

Israeli volunteer rescue service United Hatzalah said its teams in Binyamina assisted more than 60 people with mild to critical injuries.

