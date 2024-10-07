Hezbollah Says Targets Israeli Troops In Lebanon Border Villages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troops in two south Lebanon border villages on Monday, as the Israeli army said it had deployed another division to participate in operations in Lebanon
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troops in two south Lebanon border villages on Monday, as the Israeli army said it had deployed another division to participate in operations in Lebanon.
Hezbollah fighters "bombed... a gathering of Israeli forces" in Maroun al-Ras with "a rocket salvo", the group said in a statement.
The Lebanese movement has reported several clashes in the Maroun al-Ras area over the past several days since Israel said it had begun "targeted" ground raids in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah later said its fighters "bombed... a gathering of Israeli enemy forces" in the nearby village of Blida "with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells".
It also claimed a series of attacks on northern Israel, including near the city of Haifa "with a large rocket salvo", and on Israeli military positions.
Recent Stories
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases
PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..
Commissioner approves three development schemes
DC holds introductory meeting
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills
Mohammad Haris to lead Shaheens in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail
Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocit ..
Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Developme ..
PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation
More Stories From World
-
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic5 seconds ago
-
Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE university2 hours ago
-
Florida braces for Milton, FEMA head slams 'dangerous' Helene misinformation2 hours ago
-
German prosecutors seek 12 years jail over Stasi killing3 hours ago
-
Florida orders evacuations as Hurricane Milton strengthens3 hours ago
-
France vows to adhere to EU spending rules3 hours ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says Israeli strike kills 10 firefighters3 hours ago
-
Environment takes centre stage as global summits loom1 hour ago
-
Erdogan says on Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for 'genocide'3 hours ago
-
Sounds of Gaza war haunt Israel's October 7 commemorations1 hour ago
-
Chinese hospital promotes heart disease treatment without radiation4 hours ago