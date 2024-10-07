Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troops in two south Lebanon border villages on Monday, as the Israeli army said it had deployed another division to participate in operations in Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters "bombed... a gathering of Israeli forces" in Maroun al-Ras with "a rocket salvo", the group said in a statement.

The Lebanese movement has reported several clashes in the Maroun al-Ras area over the past several days since Israel said it had begun "targeted" ground raids in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah later said its fighters "bombed... a gathering of Israeli enemy forces" in the nearby village of Blida "with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells".

It also claimed a series of attacks on northern Israel, including near the city of Haifa "with a large rocket salvo", and on Israeli military positions.