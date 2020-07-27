Hezbollah Says War With Israel Unlikely in Coming Months Despite Rising Tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A Lebanese-Israeli war is unlikely in coming months despite the killing of a Hezbollah operative in an Israeli airstrike in Syria, Hezbollah deputy secretary general Naim Qassem told Al Mayadeen channel.

Tensions in the region have spiked following reports of an Israeli airstrike killing a Hezbollah fighter in southern Damascus last week.

The Israeli army has since boosted presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings against the Iran-backed axis on Sunday.

"The atmosphere does not speak of war with Israel ... Hezbollah and the axis of resistance as a whole are currently in a position of defense. So, I doubt the likelihood of war in the coming months," Qassem said in a Sunday interview.

When asked about possible retaliation against the killing of its fighter, the senior Hezbollah figure said that the movement was yet to decide on that.