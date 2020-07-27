UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hezbollah Says War With Israel Unlikely In Coming Months Despite Rising Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Hezbollah Says War With Israel Unlikely in Coming Months Despite Rising Tensions

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A Lebanese-Israeli war is unlikely in coming months despite the killing of a Hezbollah operative in an Israeli airstrike in Syria, Hezbollah deputy secretary general Naim Qassem told Al Mayadeen channel.

Tensions in the region have spiked following reports of an Israeli airstrike killing a Hezbollah fighter in southern Damascus last week.

The Israeli army has since boosted presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings against the Iran-backed axis on Sunday.

"The atmosphere does not speak of war with Israel ... Hezbollah and the axis of resistance as a whole are currently in a position of defense. So, I doubt the likelihood of war in the coming months," Qassem said in a Sunday interview.

When asked about possible retaliation against the killing of its fighter, the senior Hezbollah figure said that the movement was yet to decide on that.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Syria Israel Damascus Lebanon Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 July 2020

40 minutes ago

Pak army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in Pandu ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government extends gratitude to media outlets ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed directs more support for financi ..

12 hours ago

1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Sa ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.