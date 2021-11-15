UrduPoint.com

Hezbollah Spying On US, Israeli Officials In Colombian Capital - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:40 AM

Hezbollah Spying on US, Israeli Officials in Colombian Capital - Reports

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Alleged members of the Shia organization Hezbollah are spying on Israeli agents and American diplomats in Colombia, El Tiempo newspaper reports.

According to a report from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, passed on to the Colombian authorities, two diplomatic delegations are being spied on in Bogota.

Israel has granted protection to one former intelligence officer after he was spied on in the streets of the Colombian capital.

According to the Mossad report cited by El Tiempo, spying and plans of attacks on Israeli and American officials in Colombia are part of revenge for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, who was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

