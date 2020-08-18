Hezbollah, Syria Could Have Motives to Kill Hariri, But No Proof Exists - Special Tribunal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Hezbollah and Syria may have had motives to have ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri assassinated but there is no direct evidence of their involvement in his killing, Judge David Re of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon said Tuesday.

Hariri was killed in an explosion in Beirut on February 14, 2005.

The explosion killed 22 other people and injured 226.

"The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and some of his allies. However, there was no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr Haririr's murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement in it," Re said.