UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hezbollah, Syria Could Have Motives To Kill Hariri, But No Proof Exists - Special Tribunal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Hezbollah, Syria Could Have Motives to Kill Hariri, But No Proof Exists - Special Tribunal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Hezbollah and Syria may have had motives to have ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri assassinated but there is no direct evidence of their involvement in his killing, Judge David Re of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon said Tuesday.

Hariri was killed in an explosion in Beirut on February 14, 2005.

The explosion killed 22 other people and injured 226.

"The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and some of his allies. However, there was no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr Haririr's murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement in it," Re said.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Prime Minister Syria Beirut David Lebanon Chamber February May

Recent Stories

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

2 minutes ago

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record t ..

17 minutes ago

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

48 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

1 hour ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.