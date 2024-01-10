Open Menu

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Base To Avenge Lebanon Killings

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Hezbollah targets Israeli base to avenge Lebanon killings

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah said it targeted a command base in northern Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killings of one of its commanders and a Hamas leader.

Hezbollah said the attack was part of its response to the killings of top field commander Wissam Tawil on Monday and Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri on January 2.

The group said in a statement that it had targeted the "enemy's northern command centre" in the Israeli city of Safed with "several suicide drones".

The Israeli military confirmed that a "hostile aircraft" had crashed at one of its bases in the north, and said that "no injuries or damage were reported".

Hezbollah and its arch-foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

Tawil -- the highest-ranking Hezbollah member to be killed since October 7 -- was buried in his south Lebanon home village of Khirbit Silm on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters attended the funeral procession in which the group's yellow flag was draped over his coffin.

The Hezbollah statement said Tawil was involved in the abduction of Israeli soldiers which triggered its war with Israel in 2006, and that he also took part in noteworthy operations in Syria.

He had also "directed numerous operations" against Israeli forces since the Gaza war began, Hezbollah said.

The group's number two Naim Qassem, in a speech on Tuesday, described Tawil as a member of Hezbollah's elite al-Radwan Brigade who had fought on several fronts.

He warned that Israel's wave of targeted killings "cannot lead to a phase of retreat but rather to a push forward for the resistance".

