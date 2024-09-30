Hezbollah Vows To Keep Fighting Israel After Nasrallah Killing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Hezbollah vowed on Monday to keep fighting Israel in support of Gaza after its leader was killed in a massive wave of air strikes on Lebanon that dealt the group a seismic blow.
In a televised address on Monday, the Iran-backed group's deputy chief Naim Qassem said a new leader to replace Hassan Nasrallah, who enjoyed cult status among his supporters, would be selected "at the earliest opportunity".
He also said the group was ready for any Israeli ground offensive, even though Israel's bombardment of its strongholds has in the past week killed a large number of its top commanders and officials.
Israel said earlier this month that it was shifting its focus from Gaza to securing its northern border with Lebanon, in order to allow Israelis displaced since October to return to their homes.
It has also not ruled out a ground offensive in order to achieve its goals.
The strikes on Lebanon have killed hundreds and forced hundreds of thousands more to flee their homes, and left people across the region fearful of more violence to come.
Qassem said Hezbollah would continue "confronting the Israeli enemy in support of Gaza and Palestine, in defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the assassinations and the killing of civilians".
"We will face any scenario and we are ready if Israel decides to enter by land, the resistance forces are ready for any ground confrontation," he added.
