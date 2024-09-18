Hezbollah Vows To Punish Israel After Deadly Pager Blasts
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Hezbollah vowed on Wednesday to punish Israel after hundreds of paging devices used by the militant group's members exploded in a deadly wave across Lebanon.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the explosions that killed nine people, including the 10-year-old daughter of a Hezbollah member, and wounded around 2,800 others.
"We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression," the group said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Israel "will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression".
On Wednesday, the group vowed in another statement on Telegram it would continue its fight in support of Gaza while reiterating it would avenge Tuesday's attack.
"This path is ongoing and separate from the difficult reckoning that the criminal enemy must await for its massacre on Tuesday," it said.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will make a speech at 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Thursday.
The wave of blasts killed nine people, including a girl, and wounded 2,800 others, 200 of them critically, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said Tuesday.
"This was more than lithium batteries being forced into override," said Charles Lister of the middle East Institute.
"A small plastic explosive was almost certainly concealed alongside the battery, for remote detonation via a call or page."
Israel's spy agency "Mossad infiltrated the supply chain", he said.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia condemns Lebanon pager blasts, warns of igniting tensions2 minutes ago
-
EU court scraps 1.5-bn euro fine against Google1 hour ago
-
Iran accuses Israel of 'mass murder' after pager explosions1 hour ago
-
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka eyes China development1 hour ago
-
Trump says only 'consequential' presidents get shot at1 hour ago
-
The absurd helps us 'see more' says Austrian artist Wurm1 hour ago
-
Eastern Europe's Russia hawks flex muscles in top EU team2 hours ago
-
Energy drink craze peps and pacifies weary Afghans2 hours ago
-
El Salvador family traumatized by gangs, and the government2 hours ago
-
Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy3 hours ago
-
Musk to deliver 'drastic' cuts to Trump government3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's Premadasa seeks father's role as president4 hours ago