Hezbollah Vows To Respond To Israel's Airstrike Killing Its Fighter In Damascus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hezbollah Vows to Respond to Israel's Airstrike Killing Its Fighter in Damascus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Lebanese Hezbollah movement on Monday said it would retaliate against Israel for killing its fighter in a strike in southern Damascus last week.

The warning came after a security incident took place earlier in the day on the Israeli-Lebanese border in the vicinity of the disputed lands of Shebaa farms, with explosions and exchanges of gunfire being heard. A local source told Sputnik that Israel had been bombing the settlement of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon for around half an hour.

"Our response to the death of brother, fighter Ali Kamel Mohsen [Jawad] will be unambiguous.

Zionists can only expect punishment for their crimes," the movement said, adding that the injury of a civilian as a result of artillery shelling of Kfarchouba will also not be left without a response.

The movement also said that its fighters had not yet made any attack or participated in any clashes on country's southern borders.

Tensions in the region have spiked following reports of an Israeli airstrike killing a Hezbollah fighter in southern Damascus last week. The Israeli army has since boosted presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.

