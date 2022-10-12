UrduPoint.com

Hezbollah's Leader Says Cautious About Israeli Position On Maritime Borders With Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Hezbollah's Leader Says Cautious About Israeli Position on Maritime Borders With Lebanon

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah will remain vigilant about Israel's position on the demarcation of maritime borders with Lebanon until it sees the signed agreement, the movement's leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday.

The office of Lebanese President Michel Aoun said earlier Lebanon was content with the agreement with Israel, as all of its demands have been taken into account. Now the president must hold consultations to declare a unified national position on the agreement. The two countries can reportedly sign the border agreement in the Lebanese town of Naqoura on October 20.

"When we see that the delegations have gone to Naqoura to sign an agreement in accordance with the agreed mechanism, we will be able to say that we have an understanding or an agreement. Until then, we must be careful due to Israel's contradictory positions," Nasrallah said in a televised statement.

Nasrallah also urged supporters of the resistance forces to remain ready for action and be on guard, "until we see the signed agreement with our own eyes."

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced that Israel has reached a historic agreement on maritime border demarcation with Lebanon. Lapid's office said the draft agreement meets all the security and economic principles laid out by Israel and would be submitted for approval to the Security Cabinet and the government on Wednesday.

The negotiations on the demarcation of land and maritime borders have been ongoing since 1996 on the basis of a memorandum of understanding under United Nations auspices and US mediation. In June 2022, Israel urged the Lebanese authorities to speed up the talks. Israel called the Karish gas field its strategic asset and assured Lebanon of the absence of plans to produce gas in the disputed territory.

