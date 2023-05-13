Hicks, UK Counterpart Discuss Russia, China, Climate Change During Meeting - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks met with her UK counterpart, Permanent Under Secretary for Defense David Williams, at the Pentagon to discuss a range of issues, including security challenges allegedly posed by Russia and China, and climate resiliency, the US Department of Defense said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks hosted the U.S.-UK Defense Dialogue today with her UK counterpart, Permanent Under Secretary for Defence Mr. David Williams, at the Pentagon. The two leaders discussed U.S. and UK strategic guidance, climate resiliency, Euro-Atlantic security, the AUKUS trilateral partnership, and force development," the department said in a press release.

"The dialogue also included discussion of the U.S. National Defense Strategy and the UK Integrated Review Refresh, addressing the acute threat Russia poses - evidenced by its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine ... and the People's Republic of China as the United States' pacing challenge," the release added.

The two officials also discussed efforts to increase defense industry production and implementation of the AUKUS trilateral partnership in terms of export controls and information sharing, according to the release.

Hicks and Williams agreed to convene the next Defense Dialogue in London with no specific date provided, the release said.