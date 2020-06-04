High Alert Regime Extended in Spain Until June 21

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish Parliament, voted to extend the high alert regime over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) until June 21.

A total of 177 lawmakers voted for the decision, 155 against, 18 abstained.

This is the sixth - and last - extension of the regime introduced by the government on March 14. In line with the law, extension is possible only for fifteen days and each time the cabinet must in advance request the consent of the Congress of Deputies.