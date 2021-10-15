UrduPoint.com

High Demand For Coal 'Unfortunate' As World Should Strive For Zero Carbon Emissions - UN

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

High Demand for Coal 'Unfortunate' as World Should Strive for Zero Carbon Emissions - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The persistent demand for coal, the price of which is rising amid a supply shortage in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, is regrettable, as the global community should focus on bringing carbon emissions to zero, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Olga Algayerova, told Sputnik.

As the world is facing a massive energy shortage, two of its major economies ” India and China ” are suffering widespread power outages. Both countries depend heavily on coal as their Primary source of electricity, and their stockpiles are running low at a time when demand is at an all-time high due to supply shortages and rising demand, spurred by the post-pandemic economic recovery.

"Of course it is not a fortunate solution, we are approaching COP26 and we all are speaking about zeroing emissions approach, so it is not fortunate and we don't want to see that," Algayerova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, held in Moscow.

Even if some countries choose to continue using coal, they need to focus on using carbon capture technology, the UN official noted.

Despite both Beijing and New Delhi pledging to work on reducing carbon dioxide emissions and building a green economy, both countries are still getting about 70% of their power from coal.

Related Topics

India Shortage World Technology United Nations Electricity Moscow Russia Europe China Beijing New Delhi Price All From Asia

Recent Stories

Traffic police official shot dead

Traffic police official shot dead

20 minutes ago
 Marking 'black day', Kashmiri body urges world po ..

Marking 'black day', Kashmiri body urges world powers to end India's occupation ..

22 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

22 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced on Oct 19

Public holiday announced on Oct 19

22 minutes ago
 European equities climb at open 15th Oct, 2021

European equities climb at open 15th Oct, 2021

22 minutes ago
 NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to con ..

NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to control traffic accidents

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.