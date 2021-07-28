UrduPoint.com
High-End Store In Paris Robbed Of $2.4Mln Worth Of Jewelry - Reports

Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Chaumet, one of the most prestigious jewelry stores in downtown Paris, was robbed by an unknown armed perpetrator on Tuesday, with almost 2 million Euros ($2.4 million) worth of goods stolen, Le Parisien reported, citing a police source.

The incident took place at 5:10 p.m. local time (15:10 GMT) when an armed man, who arrived on a scooter, entered the store, the newspaper said.

It is not the first time Chaumet has been targeted by robbers. In November 2009, another of its stores fell victim to bandits, suffering losses worth 1.9 million euros.

