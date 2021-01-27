UrduPoint.com
High-flying Hammers Yet To Realise Potential Says Moyes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:44 PM

West Ham may have surprised many with their strong showing in the Premier League this season but manager David Moyes warned they have yet to realise their full potential

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :West Ham may have surprised many with their strong showing in the Premier League this season but manager David Moyes warned they have yet to realise their full potential.

The Hammers' 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday was their sixth successive victory in all competitions and lifted them into fourth place in the table and a Champions League spot.

Moyes has been in the game long enough to know that dream may not be realised -- their best ever showing was fifth in 1999 -- but is justifiably proud of turning around their fortunes.

When he returned for a second spell in December 2019 they were just a point above the relegation zone.

Their next challenge is hosting out-of-sorts champions Liverpool on Sunday.

"We are getting better and we are an improved team, but I think we are not scratching the surface yet," said Moyes.

