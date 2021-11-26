High Level Belarus-EU-UN Meeting on Refugees 'Seems Like Fantasy' - Lukashenko

(@imziishan)

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A high-level meeting between Belarus, the European Union and the United Nations on the issue of refugees seems like "fantasy," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"I think this is something from fantasy," Lukashenko said in response to a question from a Sputnik correspondent.