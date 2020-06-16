UrduPoint.com
High-level Conference On Belt And Road Int'l Cooperation Scheduled For June 18

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:20 PM

A high-level video conference on Belt and Road international cooperation will be held on Thursday, with the theme of "strengthening the Belt and Road international cooperation and jointly fighting COVID-19," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Tuesday

The meeting will be presided over by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Foreign ministers or ministerial officials from 25 countries will attend, along with senior officials from the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

The meeting, jointly organized by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and the National Health Commission, aims to implement the consensus of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, promote Belt and Road partners to strengthen international cooperation in fighting the pandemic, carry out experience exchange and policy coordination for the resumption of work and production, and promote high-quality joint pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative.

