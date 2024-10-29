High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU

(@FahadShabbir)

A high-level delegation from the United States, Canada, and Aga Khan University (AKU) visited the Karakoram International University (KIU) here Tuesday

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A high-level delegation from the United States, Canada, and Aga Khan University (AKU) visited the Karakoram International University (KIU) here Tuesday. The delegation met with the Vice Chancellor of KIU, Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah and discussed potential collaboration in promoting higher education and research.

During the meeting, the importance of joint efforts in enhancing educational frameworks and research initiatives was discussed. The delegation expressed its commitment to exploring possible partnerships that would benefit both students and faculty, promoting academic excellence and creating a conducive learning environment.

VC Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah expressed his views on international cooperation, stating that KIU believed in collaborating with national and international institutions to promote higher education and research. He added that the delegation's visit to KIU marked a significant step towards exploring potential partnerships and collaborations in promoting higher education and research in the region.