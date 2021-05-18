UrduPoint.com
High-Level Delegation Of Venezuelan Lawmakers To Pay Visit To Russia On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

High-Level Delegation of Venezuelan Lawmakers to Pay Visit to Russia on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) A high-level delegation from Venezuela's unicameral National Assembly will pay a visit to Russia on Tuesday.

The delegation led by the parliamentary head Jorge Rodriguez Gomez is set to meet with Russian lawmakers at the State Duma. The details of the agenda have not been disclosed.

Rodriguez Gomez is also expected to deliver a speech during a plenary session of the Russian parliament's lower house.

More Stories From World

