High-Level Diplomatic Meeting Between S.Korea, Japan to Take Place on Wednesday - Seoul

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Kim Jung-han, the director-general for the South Korean Foreign Ministry's Asian and Pacific Affairs, will meet with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, on October 16, the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"Mr. Kim Jung-han, Director-General for Asian and Pacific Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will have a meeting with Mr. Shigeki Takizaki, Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, in Seoul on the afternoon of October 16 for a discussion on matters of mutual interest between the Republic of Korea and Japan," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Takizaki will also meet with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, in what will be the third meeting between two diplomats this year � they met on September 24 in New York, and on October 8 in Washington.

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul have hit at a low point as the two as Japan introduced limitations on exporting certain raw materials for the electronics industry after a Seoul court had ordered Japanese companies to sell assets to provide compensation to the victims of forced labor during World War II. In return, South Korea terminated the General Security of Military Information Agreement, which allowed both countries to exchange classified intelligence data.

The sides are currently settling their trade dispute within the World Trade Organization.