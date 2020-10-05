High-Level Meeting Chaired by Germany, UN on Libya Peace Set to Take Place on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The United Nations and Germany are set to chair a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss efforts to reach a lasting peace settlement in Libya.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format and involve the leading participants of January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, as well as representatives from Libya's neighboring countries.

Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gunter Sautter, expressed his hopes during a press conference on Friday that all parties in the Libyan conflict can accelerate their efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the North African country.

Sautter added that the upcoming event is a continuation of efforts spearheaded by Germany at the Berlin peace conference to end the Libyan conflict.