UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High-Level Meeting Chaired By Germany, UN On Libya Peace Set To Take Place On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

High-Level Meeting Chaired by Germany, UN on Libya Peace Set to Take Place on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The United Nations and Germany are set to chair a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss efforts to reach a lasting peace settlement in Libya.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format and involve the leading participants of January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, as well as representatives from Libya's neighboring countries.

Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gunter Sautter, expressed his hopes during a press conference on Friday that all parties in the Libyan conflict can accelerate their efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the North African country.

Sautter added that the upcoming event is a continuation of efforts spearheaded by Germany at the Berlin peace conference to end the Libyan conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Germany Berlin Libya January Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

12 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

13 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.