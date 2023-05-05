UrduPoint.com

High-Level Meeting On Grain Deal To Take Place Next Week In Istanbul - UN

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

High-Level Meeting on Grain Deal to Take Place Next Week in Istanbul - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A high-level meeting on the grain deal will be held next week in Istanbul, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Friday.

"UN representatives will participate today in the technical meeting convened by the Government of Türkiye on the Initiative in preparation for the senior level meeting taking place next week in Istanbul.

We are looking forward to constructive and frank discussions with all sides with the aim to overcome challenges and work towards the continuation and full implementation of the Initiative," Haq said.

