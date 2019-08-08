High-Level Taliban Delegation Departs for Uzbekistan - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A high-level delegation of the Taliban movement has departed from Qatar for Uzbekistan to meet senior Uzbek officials as US-Taliban peace talks are underway, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday.

"Led by [Taliban's deputy chief on political affairs] Mullah [Abdul Ghani] Baradar, [the delegation] departed for Uzbekistan at a formal invitation to meet Uzbek Foreign Minister [Abdulaziz Kamilov], and other senior officials to discuss relevant issues," the spokesman said in a statement.

In March, the sides met in the Qatari capital of Doha. Baradar then endorsed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's peace efforts and infrastructure work in Afghanistan.

The meeting comes as the United States and the Taliban movement are negotiating the peace deal, which could put an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.