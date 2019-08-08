UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High-Level Taliban Delegation Departs For Uzbekistan - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

High-Level Taliban Delegation Departs for Uzbekistan - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A high-level delegation of the Taliban movement has departed from Qatar for Uzbekistan to meet senior Uzbek officials as US-Taliban peace talks are underway, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday.

"Led by [Taliban's deputy chief on political affairs] Mullah [Abdul Ghani] Baradar, [the delegation] departed for Uzbekistan at a formal invitation to meet Uzbek Foreign Minister [Abdulaziz Kamilov], and other senior officials to discuss relevant issues," the spokesman said in a statement.

In March, the sides met in the Qatari capital of Doha. Baradar then endorsed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's peace efforts and infrastructure work in Afghanistan.

The meeting comes as the United States and the Taliban movement are negotiating the peace deal, which could put an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Qatar Doha Uzbekistan United States March From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

2 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

8 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.