High-Level Taliban Delegation to Attend Moscow Conference on Afghanistan - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) A high-level Taliban delegation, led by chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, will attend an international conference on Afghanistan, hosted by Moscow on Thursday, Taliban's spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak said on Monday.

"A high-level delegation of ten members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, Deputy Chief of the Political Affairs and Head of the Political Office of the IEA, will attend the meeting held in Moscow," Wardak tweeted.