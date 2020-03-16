High-Level US Delegation to Attend V-Day Parade in Moscow - Ambassador Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) A delegation of senior US officials will come to Moscow for the parade marking the end of World War Two unless Russia changes it plans, Ambassador John Sullivan said in an interview out Sunday.

The top US diplomat in Russia told the Kommersant daily that US President Donald Trump was committed to sending a very high-level delegation to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade on May 9.

He said the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII was an extremely important date, but the global outbreak of the coronavirus had made planning very difficult. Many events have been canceled worldwide.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Trump would not attend the military parade in Moscow. The Kremlin does not know who will be sent in his place, he added.