UrduPoint.com

High Level US Diplomat To Attend NATO Conference In Brussels Next Week - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

High Level US Diplomat to Attend NATO Conference in Brussels Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) US Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Allen will attend a NATO conference in Brussels, Belgium next week to discuss priorities in the lead-up to the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Allen will travel to Brussels, Belgium November 8-10 to attend and speak at the annual NATO Information and Communicators' Conference. She will meet with counterparts from NATO headquarters and Allied countries to discuss shared communications priorities leading up to the NATO Summit in Madrid in 2022," the State Department said.

Allen will also discuss with civil society, think tank and social media leaders about common values and strengthening the transatlantic relationship, the State Department added.

NATO is scheduled to hold a foreign ministers' meeting between November 30 and December 1 in Riga, Latvia - the first time such a meeting has been held in the country.

Representatives to the meeting are expected to discuss NATO's Strategic Concept on European security and a collective approach to Russia, which Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said was one of the organization's "key challenges" leading up to the June 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Social Media Civil Society Brussels Riga Madrid Belgium Latvia Tank June November December From

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand Prime Minister says trade won't trump ..

New Zealand Prime Minister says trade won't trump China rights concerns

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for resolving public issues on priori ..

Commissioner for resolving public issues on priority

6 minutes ago
 UN agency evacuates 172 Nigeriens from troubled Li ..

UN agency evacuates 172 Nigeriens from troubled Libya

6 minutes ago
 Govt fighting against cartels in various sectors: ..

Govt fighting against cartels in various sectors: Jamshed Cheema

6 minutes ago
 Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Dubs COP26 ..

Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Dubs COP26 'A Failure'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.