High Level US Diplomat to Attend NATO Conference in Brussels Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) US Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Allen will attend a NATO conference in Brussels, Belgium next week to discuss priorities in the lead-up to the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Allen will travel to Brussels, Belgium November 8-10 to attend and speak at the annual NATO Information and Communicators' Conference. She will meet with counterparts from NATO headquarters and Allied countries to discuss shared communications priorities leading up to the NATO Summit in Madrid in 2022," the State Department said.

Allen will also discuss with civil society, think tank and social media leaders about common values and strengthening the transatlantic relationship, the State Department added.

NATO is scheduled to hold a foreign ministers' meeting between November 30 and December 1 in Riga, Latvia - the first time such a meeting has been held in the country.

Representatives to the meeting are expected to discuss NATO's Strategic Concept on European security and a collective approach to Russia, which Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said was one of the organization's "key challenges" leading up to the June 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid.