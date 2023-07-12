Open Menu

High Levels Of Chemical Irritant Found In Ohio Weeks After Train Derailed - Study

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 10:09 PM

High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Weeks After Train Derailed - Study

High levels of acrolein, a chemical irritant, were detected in the air in East Palestine, Ohio, several weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemical derailed, a study published on Wednesday in the Environmental Science and Technology Letters revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) High levels of acrolein, a chemical irritant, were detected in the air in East Palestine, Ohio, several weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemical derailed, a study published on Wednesday in the Environmental Science and Technology Letters revealed.

However, acrolein was not one of the chemicals spilled in the train derailment. Vinyl chloride was the Primary hazardous chemicals spilled in the incident.

"To provide complementary data, we conducted mobile air quality sampling on February 20 and 21 using proton transfer reaction-mass spectrometry... levels of Acrolein were high relative to those of other volatile organic compounds, with spatial analyses showing levels in East Palestine up to 6 times higher than the local rural background," the study stated.

Acrolein, the study stated, is a common combustion product and breathing low levels of the chemical can cause eye watering, burning of the nose and throat, and decreased breathing rates.

Researches found average concentrations of benzene, toluene, xylenes, and vinyl chloride were below minimal risk levels for intermediate and chronic exposures, the study stated.

The study recommends ongoing mobile air quality monitoring to identify potential long-term exposure and risk levels.

Related Topics

Technology Palestine Mobile February

Recent Stories

LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

5 minutes ago
 Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation ..

Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation in Occupied Areas of Palestine ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio era ..

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio eradication: Secretary Health

5 minutes ago
 6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches international program ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches international programme on training government dire ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk o ..

US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk of 2024 Presidential Run - Stat ..

3 minutes ago
PEMA delegation calls on Caretaker Provincial Mini ..

PEMA delegation calls on Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Expects China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads ..

NATO Expects China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads by 2035 - Stoltenberg

3 minutes ago
 TCP to start procuring cotton soon, says Secretary ..

TCP to start procuring cotton soon, says Secretary agriculture

12 seconds ago
 PTI chief taking credit for IMF programme despite ..

PTI chief taking credit for IMF programme despite 'shameless tactics' for defaul ..

13 seconds ago
 IGP holds open court to listen problems faced by p ..

IGP holds open court to listen problems faced by police employees, citizens

15 seconds ago
 KMC sets up rain emergency cell for monsoon

KMC sets up rain emergency cell for monsoon

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World