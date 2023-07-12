High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Weeks After Train Derailed - Study

High levels of acrolein, a chemical irritant, were detected in the air in East Palestine, Ohio, several weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemical derailed, a study published on Wednesday in the Environmental Science and Technology Letters revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) High levels of acrolein, a chemical irritant, were detected in the air in East Palestine, Ohio, several weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemical derailed, a study published on Wednesday in the Environmental Science and Technology Letters revealed.

However, acrolein was not one of the chemicals spilled in the train derailment. Vinyl chloride was the Primary hazardous chemicals spilled in the incident.

"To provide complementary data, we conducted mobile air quality sampling on February 20 and 21 using proton transfer reaction-mass spectrometry... levels of Acrolein were high relative to those of other volatile organic compounds, with spatial analyses showing levels in East Palestine up to 6 times higher than the local rural background," the study stated.

Acrolein, the study stated, is a common combustion product and breathing low levels of the chemical can cause eye watering, burning of the nose and throat, and decreased breathing rates.

Researches found average concentrations of benzene, toluene, xylenes, and vinyl chloride were below minimal risk levels for intermediate and chronic exposures, the study stated.

The study recommends ongoing mobile air quality monitoring to identify potential long-term exposure and risk levels.