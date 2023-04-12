High Levels of Pesticides Found in Ukrainian Grain - Slovak Agriculture Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Laboratory tests have shown that the grain imported to Slovakia from Ukraine contains high levels of pesticide residues, Slovak Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan told reporters on Wednesday.

"Even before we started sealing all transiting trucks with Ukrainian grain, a rather large sample of Ukrainian grain was collected, and three independent, accredited laboratories have confirmed increased levels of pesticide residues in it," Vlcan said.

He also said that by the end of the week, the tests will show if those residues could have an impact on human health, adding that as a precautionary measure, the entire lot of 1,500 tonnes have been seized.

Vlcan urged Slovak grain processors to use caution when acquiring agricultural products from non-EU countries.

In early April, Slovakia tightened quality and transit control of grains imported from Ukraine to protect the domestic market. The Slovak Ministry of Agriculture said that seals will be put at the Slovak border on all grain lots transiting to other countries through the territory of Slovakia, and the lots destined for the local market will be checked for pesticides and other dangerous substances.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger discussed the grain imports with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Kiev in late March. He pointed out that steps needed to be taken so that the cheap Ukrainian grain transit through European countries and not flood local markets, damaging domestic production.

In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports.

In June, the European Union suspended the collection of duties on all goods coming from conflict-hit Ukraine for one year in order to help Kiev increase its exports and and reach markets outside the EU.