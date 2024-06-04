'High Likelihood' Of More Landslides At Papua New Guinea Disaster Site
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Papua New Guinea authorities have warned there is a high risk of more landslides at the site of a recent deadly disaster, with government experts demanding the area be evacuated and declared a "no-go-zone".
A draft internal report by Papua New Guinea's mining and geohazards department, obtained by AFP on Tuesday, warns that the highland community where hundreds are feared to have died on May 24 needs to be urgently cleared of people.
"This area has to be declared a no-go-zone," the report warns, citing a litany of risks from further landslips, teetering boulders and underground streams.
Stating that there is a "high likelihood of further landslides to occur in the immediate future", the report concludes that "any access to the area should be restricted to experts".
Rescue workers have already given up on finding any survivors in the 600 metre-long (1,970 feet) scar of soil, boulders and debris left by the landslide on Mount Mungalo, in central Papua New Guinea.
But 12 days after the disaster, locals are still digging through deep mud and hauling rocks in the hope of finding loved ones.
Now, geologists and other government experts are warning the recovery efforts could provoke another landslide, and the relocation of villagers should be "non-negotiable".
In particular, there is concern that the use of recently arrived heavy machinery could topple boulders perched above.
"Movement or vibration from the machinery will set these boulders into motion," the report warns.
Local authorities estimate 7,849 people live in two wards hit by the disaster.
An order to move them on would be fraught.
Local customs place great importance on recovering the bodies, and the area is prone to inter-tribal violence.
Any order to evacuate would be "highly sensitive and complex", according to Justine McMahon from CARE Papua New Guinea.
"Because not only of people's connection to country (land) but also because new people moving in has an impact on local dynamics," she said.
Initial Papua New Guinea government estimates said as many as 2,000 people may have been buried last month, although local officials have more recently put the number in the hundreds.
Only nine bodies have been recovered, according to local health authorities.
Recent Stories
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement
More Stories From World
-
France, England lead the contenders as Germany hosts Euro 20246 minutes ago
-
12 dead in South African flooding16 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower16 minutes ago
-
Stricken Djokovic stages French Open escape act, Medvedev out36 minutes ago
-
Climate change made historic Brazil floods twice as likely: scientists7 hours ago
-
Mbappe fulfils destiny with Real Madrid move7 hours ago
-
Nigel Farage: eighth time lucky for Brexit figurehead?7 hours ago
-
Brexit champion Farage announces UK election candidacy7 hours ago
-
Djokovic into French Open quarter-finals after five-set thriller8 hours ago
-
'Manterrupting': French PM under fire over surprise debate appearance8 hours ago
-
Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over garbage balloons8 hours ago
-
'This is what we've been fighting for.' British veteran remembers D-Day9 hours ago