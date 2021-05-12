UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Likelihood Of Surge In COVID-19 Cases This Coming Winter - UK Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

High Likelihood of Surge in COVID-19 Cases This Coming Winter - UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United Kingdom is likely to experience a new surge in the coronavirus infections in the coming winter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

"We also face the persistent threat of new variants and should these prove highly transmissible and elude the protection of our vaccines, they would have the potential to cause even greater suffering than we endured in January," Johnson said in the parliament.

The prime minister added that there was "a high likelihood of a surge this winter when the weather assists the transmission of all respiratory diseases and when the pressure on our NHS is most acute.

"

The Indian strain of the coronavirus is of particular concern, Johnson said.

In terms of other seasonal infections, the government is concerned over people's resistance to flu, the prime minister said.

"There wasn't much of a flu pandemic over the last winter period. We're worried about people's levels of resistance to flu but we have the [vaccine] capacity, and we will also have the capacity for the [COVID-19] booster jabs as well," Johnson said.

Earlier in the speech, Johnson announced an independent inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. The panel is expected to launch in the spring of 2022.

Related Topics

India Weather Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom January All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani players gain space in recently updated I ..

11 minutes ago

EU chief urges 'de-escalation' after call with Isr ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Vaccines Are Effective Against Indian Coro ..

6 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Announces Public Inquiry Into Governm ..

8 minutes ago

Reversal of Indian sinister actions should be pre ..

8 minutes ago

Fourth seed Thiem battles into Italian Open third ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.