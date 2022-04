High-Precision Weapons Hit Ammunition Base in Dnipropetrovsk Region - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian high-precision air-based weapons destroyed large ammunition depot of Ukrainian troops in Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Russian high-precision air-based weapons destroyed large ammunition depot of Ukrainian troops in Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"During the night, high-precision air-based missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novomoskovsk settlement in Dnipropetrovsk region," Konashenkov told a briefing.