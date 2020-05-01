High-Pressure Ventilator Tailored for COVID-19 Wins Emergency Use Approval - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) A simplified ventilator created by NASA engineers and tailored for use on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) victims won emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA), NASA said in a press release on Thursday.

"This FDA authorization is a key milestone in a process that exemplifies the best of what government can do in a time of crisis," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in the release. "This ventilator is one of countless examples of how taxpayer investments in space exploration - the skills, expertise and knowledge collected over decades of pushing boundaries and achieving firsts for humanity - translate into advancements that improve life on Earth."

The ventilator consists of about 80 parts, one-seventh of the number of pieces comprising larger, more complicated machines that are designed for multiple medical users, the release said.

As a result, the machine can be built faster and maintained more easily than traditional machines. It pumps oxygen under high pressure through a tube inserted in a patient's throat directly into the lungs, the release added.

The machine was developed by engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) while working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Licenses for the design and technology are being offered at no cost to commercial developers by the California Institute of Technology, which manages JPL for NASA, according to the release.