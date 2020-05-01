UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High-Pressure Ventilator Tailored For COVID-19 Wins Emergency Use Approval - NASA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:40 AM

High-Pressure Ventilator Tailored for COVID-19 Wins Emergency Use Approval - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) A simplified ventilator created by NASA engineers and tailored for use on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) victims won emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA), NASA said in a press release on Thursday.

"This FDA authorization is a key milestone in a process that exemplifies the best of what government can do in a time of crisis," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in the release. "This ventilator is one of countless examples of how taxpayer investments in space exploration - the skills, expertise and knowledge collected over decades of pushing boundaries and achieving firsts for humanity - translate into advancements that improve life on Earth."

The ventilator consists of about 80 parts, one-seventh of the number of pieces comprising larger, more complicated machines that are designed for multiple medical users, the release said.

As a result, the machine can be built faster and maintained more easily than traditional machines. It pumps oxygen under high pressure through a tube inserted in a patient's throat directly into the lungs, the release added.

The machine was developed by engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) while working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Licenses for the design and technology are being offered at no cost to commercial developers by the California Institute of Technology, which manages JPL for NASA, according to the release.

Related Topics

Technology From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s efforts to combat COVID-19 guided by com ..

53 seconds ago

First shipment of urgent aid for UK’s healthcare ..

16 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED33.6 billion in five sessions

31 minutes ago

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

46 minutes ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.