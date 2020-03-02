UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High-Profile Jihadist Ashmawi Among 37 Terrorists Sentenced To Death In Egypt - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:36 PM

High-Profile Jihadist Ashmawi Among 37 Terrorists Sentenced to Death in Egypt - Reports

The Cairo Criminal Court on Monday sentenced to death 37 militants of the Ansar Beit al-Maqdis terrorist group (banned in Russia), including one of the country's most high-profile jihadists, Hisham Ashmawy, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Cairo Criminal Court on Monday sentenced to death 37 militants of the Ansar Beit al-Maqdis terrorist group (banned in Russia), including one of the country's most high-profile jihadists, Hisham Ashmawy, media reported.

The verdicts were previously approved by the country's mufti in accordance with national law.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the terrorists have been convicted of carrying out dozens of attacks targeting high-ranking police officers, law enforcement headquarters and mosques, and perpetrating a 2013 assassination attempt on a former interior minister.

In a separate trial in November, a military court sentenced Ashmawy to death by hanging.

Ashmawy, a former serviceman of the Egyptian armed forces, was arrested by the Libyan National Army (LNA) in October 2018 during LNA commander Khalifa Haftar's campaign to seize the eastern Libyan city of Derna. He was extradited to Cairo in late May 2019.

Ashmawy is believed to have been involved in the assassination of Prosecutor General Hisham Barakat in July 2015, the Bahariya Oasis attack in October 2017 which left between 16 and 54 security personnel dead and other crimes.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Militants Army Police Russia Interior Minister Cairo May July October November Criminals 2017 2015 2018 2019 Media Mufti Court

Recent Stories

Online News agency claims Islamabad DC Hamza Shafq ..

19 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Ghanaian Defence Minister

22 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad successfully ..

1 minute ago

Journalists rendered great sacrifices for restorat ..

1 minute ago

WHO asks public to get coronavirus information fro ..

1 minute ago

Secy Info Sindh holds introductory meeting with SI ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.