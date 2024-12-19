Open Menu

High-quality Development Benefits Pakistan's Industrial Development: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) In response to the 2024 China's Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which urged solid progress in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and improvement in the overseas comprehensive service system, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that China has made remarkable strides in economic innovation and the adoption of new technologies.

Through the innovative corridors in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan will not only receive assistance from China, but also collaborate in technological development, benefiting from new research and ongoing innovations.

The minister stressed that the adoption of high-quality new technologies will significantly benefit Pakistan, especially in its agricultural sector, as the country aims to boost exports and enhance productivity and competitiveness in industry.

With a youthful population skilled in information technology, Pakistan sees potential for cooperation in developing a robust digital technology platform.

The minister, currently on a visit to China, addressed a press conference where he answered questions on new technological innovations, energy, environmental, and trade cooperation between the two countries, CEN reported on Thursday.

He emphasized, "There is a strong, unconditional bond between the people of Pakistan and China," reiterating that those behind terrorist activities aimed at undermining the tremendous progress made under CPEC would not succeed.

"Pakistan has dedicated over 12,000 full-time army personnel to safeguard Chinese projects. In addition, counterterrorism and police forces are committed to protecting the Chinese workers. We view the Chinese workers in Pakistan as our national guests, contributing to Pakistan's development," said the minister.

