High-quality Development Benefits Pakistan's Industrial Development: Ahsan Iqbal
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) In response to the 2024 China's Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which urged solid progress in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and improvement in the overseas comprehensive service system, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that China has made remarkable strides in economic innovation and the adoption of new technologies.
Through the innovative corridors in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan will not only receive assistance from China, but also collaborate in technological development, benefiting from new research and ongoing innovations.
The minister stressed that the adoption of high-quality new technologies will significantly benefit Pakistan, especially in its agricultural sector, as the country aims to boost exports and enhance productivity and competitiveness in industry.
With a youthful population skilled in information technology, Pakistan sees potential for cooperation in developing a robust digital technology platform.
The minister, currently on a visit to China, addressed a press conference where he answered questions on new technological innovations, energy, environmental, and trade cooperation between the two countries, CEN reported on Thursday.
He emphasized, "There is a strong, unconditional bond between the people of Pakistan and China," reiterating that those behind terrorist activities aimed at undermining the tremendous progress made under CPEC would not succeed.
"Pakistan has dedicated over 12,000 full-time army personnel to safeguard Chinese projects. In addition, counterterrorism and police forces are committed to protecting the Chinese workers. We view the Chinese workers in Pakistan as our national guests, contributing to Pakistan's development," said the minister.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
More Stories From World
-
High-quality development benefits Pakistan's industrial development: Ahsan Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
Trump opposes deal to avert government shutdown5 minutes ago
-
AC Milan crisis deepens as rivals Inter turn up heat5 minutes ago
-
Musk's possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to address D-8 Summit, meet participating leaders today15 minutes ago
-
New UNMOGP chief meets Ambassador Munir Akram before heading to Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
True blue tradition: how Japan's coveted jeans are made25 minutes ago
-
France's Macron in cyclone-hit Mayotte to assess devastation25 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to address D-8 Summit, meat participating leaders today25 minutes ago
-
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected35 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM rejects Trump claim of Ankara 'takeover' in Syria35 minutes ago
-
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected35 minutes ago