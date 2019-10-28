UrduPoint.com
High-Ranking Diplomat Says Russia Forgave Most Of Africa's Debts Back In 1990s

Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:52 PM

The majority of Africa's debts owed to Russia were written off in the 1990s, Oleg Ozerov, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Africa Department, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The majority of Africa's debts owed to Russia were written off in the 1990s, Oleg Ozerov, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Africa Department, said on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia had tried to lessen the burden of debt for the African countries. The overall sum of the forgiven debt has passed the $20 billion mark, according to the president.

"The main bulk of those funds was written off way back in the '90s during the Paris Club's negotiations. I was working in Paris at the time and witnessed those talks. The questions about how they were written off, on what conditions, how fast, whether it was done in full or not, what was allowed to be written off and what was not, need to be addressed to the financial part of our government," Ozerov said during a discussion at the Valdai Discussion Club.

He noted that that issue now belongs to the past.

"History can be rewritten but it cannot be canceled. The writing off [of the debt] was a considerable relief for the African countries," the diplomat explained.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that it was the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that launched the initiative to relieve Africa's debt burden in 1996, which was then supported by Moscow.

