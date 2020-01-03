High-Ranking Member of Shia Militia Killed by Rocket Fire Near Baghdad Airport - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) A high-ranking member of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has been killed by rocket fire near the Baghdad International Airport, media reported on Friday.

According to Al Jazeera broadcaster, the attack killed Mohammed Jabiri, who was in charge of public relations in the PMF.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik that several people had been killed by the rocket fire.

The rockets are said to have fallen near the facilities of the Iraqi army and the international coalition. According to Al-Sumaria broadcaster, the incident injured 12 Iraqi servicemen and killed a civilian.

The situation in Iraq escalated on Tuesday when Shia protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following airstrikes on an Iran-backed unit of Kataib Hezbollah operating in the country. It is the PMF, which is responsible for the siege of the US embassy.